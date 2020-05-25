Californians pack beaches on Memorial Day weekend, defying social distancing rules – video | US news

Americans throughout the nation appeared to desert social distancing pointers as they sunbathed on beaches and gathered for pool events on Memorial Day weekend. The lengthy weekend historically alerts the beginning of the US summer season, and regardless of the nation’s Covid-19 loss of life toll approaching 100,000, many revellers dismissed any security issues to have a good time.

