Californians bake as punishing heat wave descends on U.S. West By Reuters

IMAGE: Helicopter launches water on section of LNU Lightning Complex Fire near Middletown, California



By Andrew Hay and Dan Whitcomb

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Californians looked for relief on Friday from the very first day of a punishing heat wave anticipated to last through the Labor Day weekend, bringing temperature levels of approximately 125 degrees Fahrenheit (49 Celsius) and raising the threat of wildfires and rolling blackouts.

California Governor Gavin Newsom stated a state of emergency situation, a pronouncement that permits power plants to run beyond regular limitations throughout the three-day vacation weekend.

“The heat is on again! Please do your part to #ConserveEnergy to avoid power outages over #LaborDayWeekend. Some state beaches are closed or have modified operations due to wildfires & COVID-19,” California State Parks stated on Twitter.

The National Weather Service (NWS) anticipate a heat wave bring “rare, dangerous and very possibly fatal” temperature levels throughout Southern California for the vacation weekend.

“There is a high risk for heat illness along with heightened fire weather concerns,” the NWS Los Angeles workplace reported, forecasting record heats on Saturday and Sunday.

State authorities advised …