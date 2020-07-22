California woman, 23, held in shooting death of husband, 35, police say

The city’s police department received multiple calls shortly after 9 p.m. about a gunshot and a woman screaming, KEYT-TV of Santa Barbara reported.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Alexander Hagist, 35, with a single gunshot wound. He died soon after paramedics arrived, KEYT reported.

Investigators linked Marshall to the shooting and she was arrested soon after, the station reported.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not disclosed.

