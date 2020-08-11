California wins injunction against Uber, Lyft classifying drivers as contractors

California passed Assembly Bill 5 late in 2015 in a quote to reclassify lots of gig economy employees as workers, therefore far, Lyft and Uber have actually refrained from doing that. The state is suing them, and on Monday afternoon Judge Ethan Schulman of San Francisco Superior Court ruled in favor of approving an initial injunction that would obstruct the business from classifying drivers as independent contractors.

Reuters reports that in the 34- page choice Schulman stated there’s an “overwhelming likelihood” that the state will show the 2 business have actually unlawfully misclassified employees, which they stop working the law’s three-step test to figure out if employees are workers. He postponed enforcement of the judgment for 10 days to enable appeals, which both business prepare to pursue, while the San Francisco Chronicle reports Uber likewise stated it will promote a longer stay. In a declaration, Lyft stated “We’ll immediately appeal this ruling and continue to fight for their independence. Ultimately, we believe this issue will be decided by California voters and that they will side with drivers.”