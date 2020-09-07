California wildfires: Gender reveal party blamed for fire



Close to 15,000 firefighters have been deployed to fight more than two dozen wildfires across California





Officials have blamed a gender reveal party for one of several wildfires raging in the US state of California.

A “smoke generating pyrotechnic device” at the event sparked the El Dorado fire, which has now spread over 7,000 acres.

It is one of more than two dozen blazes across the state.

California is currently experiencing a record heatwave, with Los Angeles reporting its highest-ever temperature of 49.4C (121F).

The National Weather Service described Sunday as “one of the hottest days since weather records began across much of southwestern California”.

The largest blaze, known as the Creek Fire, has burned more than 73,000 acres and authorities said none of it has been contained.

It started at about 18:45 on Friday (01:45 GMT on Saturday) in the Sierra National Forest, an area of steep and rugged terrain.