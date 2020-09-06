California wildfire: Rescuers work to evacuate dozens trapped at reservoir



A significant rescue operation is occurring in California after a wildfire trapped individuals at a popular reservoir.

Helicopters have actually drawn out dozens of individuals up until now from around the Mammoth Pool Reservoir, about 40 miles (60km) north-west of Fresno.

Rescuers are returning for others and state the number trapped is unidentified. So far 2 individuals are seriously hurt and 10 more have moderate injuries.

The fast-moving Creek Fire began at about 18:45 on Friday.

It grew to cover about 5,000 acres of the Sierra National Forest – a location of high and rugged surface – by Saturday afternoon, the LA Times reported.

A tweet from the Fresno County Fire Protection District just before midnight local time (0700 BST) said 63 people had been rescued by military helicopter and taken to Fresno Yosemite International Airport.

It read:”Aircraft are returning to continue rescue operations, Unknown how many more.”