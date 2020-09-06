Over 200 people have been rescued from areas surrounding Madera County, north of Fresno, California, as the Creek Fire reaches 36,000 acres and continues to grow.
Home Top Stories California wildfire causes hundreds to flee as Creek Fire spreads
Most Popular
Houston Dynamo rep names of child cancer patients on their jerseys
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Dynamo honored the ongoing effort to defeat childhood cancer during Saturday's game by wearing jerseys that featured the...
This is why political campaigns feel free to lie in TV ads
The FCC requires commercial broadcast stations to provide reasonable access to presidential candidates. CNN's Brian Stelter breaks down why this allows political campaigns to...
Washington Heights Deli Owner Rescues Pedestrian Who Was Struck By SUV In Hit-And-Run Accident...
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Shocking surveillance video shows a deli owner rescuing a pedestrian after he was struck by a vehicle in Manhattan on...
Netanyahu welcomes Saudi’s opening of its airspace to Israel – Middle East Monitor
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday welcomed Saudi Arabia’s decision to allow flights from “all countries” to pass through its airspace while traveling to...
McLaren was “second strongest force” in F1 Italian GP
McLaren scored the most constructors’ points (30) at Monza, outscoring race winners AlphaTauri by three, as Mercedes recorded a season-low 17. In a...