California wildfire burns at least two dozen homes in small mountain town

A California wildfire that trapped dozens of campers over the weekend burned through at least two dozen homes in the small mountain town of Big Creek, a fire official said Monday.

Chris Donnelly, the longtime chief of the volunteer fire department in the nearby town of Huntington Lake, said in an interview that the Creek Fire roared through the community of about 200 Saturday night.

No injuries have been reported, he said, and there didn’t appear to be any damage to the town’s hydroelectric plant, one of the oldest and largest hydroelectric facilities in the country.

The plant is owned and operated by Southern California Edison, which also owns the homes where its workers live. The fire didn’t appear to have damaged them, Donnelly said.

A Southern California Edison spokesman, David Song, said the company hadn’t confirmed that.

Donnelly said at least two dozen privately owned homes on a road that juts into a canyon southwest of town were destroyed. Three propane tanks totaling 11,000 gallons exploded, he said, and an elementary school also caught fire, although it wasn’t clear whether it burned.

The school’s superintendent, Toby Wait, told The Fresno Bee that a church, a library and a…