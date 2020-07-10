California waitress who ejected racist diner receives $82,000 in tips

A waitress has received $82,000 in tips from people around the world who have been left heartened when they saw her stand up to a racially abusive man inside her restaurant.

Gennica Cochran, a server at Lucia restaurant in Carmel Valley, California, escorted Michael Lofthouse, 37, out after he yelled ‘Trump will f*** you’ at an Asian family enjoying dinner out on Fourth of July.

She was hailed an ‘everyday hero’ by people who have been donating money to the waitress on GoFundMe.

One page set-up to tip Cochran is titled ‘A Big Tip for an Everyday Hero’, and has already raised $65,000.

Two other GoFundMe accounts have raised an additional $15,000 collectively – and the money remains pouring in.

Cochran told KGO-TV that the amount of money will allow her to pursue yoga teaching, and she actually is also wanting to devise ways to send a few of the money onto others in the service industry.

Cochran was seen on video last week ordering Lofthouse out of Lucia after he called Jordan Chan and her family a ‘f***ing Asian piece of s**t’ during a racist tirade.

‘I felt very protective of these,’ Ms Cochran said. ‘To hear the emotion coming out of my voice, to see my mannerisms, it had been unbelievable it had been just something which came over me and I just did what must be done.

‘I did what anyone else should or would do in that situation.’

Cochran said it had been one of the first times her customers were allowed back to the restaurant after it reopened following a coronavirus pandemic, and she couldn’t let racial abuse ruin their experience.

They was celebrating a birthday at Bernardus Lodge and Spa’s Lucia restaurant on Saturday.

The shocking footage shows Lofthouse shouting racist abuse.

Within seconds Cochran confronted Lofthouse. She said: ‘You do not speak to a guest like that, you’ll need to leave now.’

Lofthouse, who was born in Britain, could be the CEO of California-based Solid8, a small tech company.

The company has a low-budget website saying it offers industry-leading cloud storage and on the web security for companies. It has between two and ten employees, according to LinkedIn.

‘Racist’ boss’s tech firm Lofthouse’s Solid8 is really a cloud tech services firm launched in 2017. The company’s offices are based nearby the financial district of San Francisco, California. Solid8 aims to boost their clients’ computer systems and reduce their IT costs by offering network services, infrastructure or business services that store and access data and programs within the Internet rather than computer hard disk drive. On its web site, the company, which also offers cyber security advice, boasts of getting ’38 years of collective experience’ and says: ‘Our team are decisive problem-solvers, our breadth and depth of experience means we’ve dealt with most situations before – this means we move quickly from analysis to action, working as an agile team for every single project, quickly drawing upon talent from across our global network of over 100 leading Cloud Providers.’ Solid8’s CEO is Briton Michael Lofthouse, who according to his now-deleted LinkedIn page, graduated from Newcastle Business School, associated with Northumbria University, in 2005 and emigrated to America in 2010.

In the footage, Lofthouse targetss Chan and her family who had been at the restaurant to celebrate her aunt Mari Orosa’s birthday.

Mari was accompanied at the restaurant by her husband, Raymond, a sales rep for a Mercedes car dealership in California.

The film began after Lofthouse had already apparently started on his unprovoked, racist abuse. The person filming told him to ‘say that again’.

‘Oh, now you’re shy,’ the individual behind the camera said. ‘Say it one more time.’

Lofthouse responded by flipping his middle finger and said ‘that’s what I’m saying now’.

‘Trump’s going to f*** you!’ that he then yelled, as he got around leave the restaurant.

‘You f***ers need to leave,’ that he said, before Cochran stepped in.

‘Get out of here,’ she was heard shouting.

‘You aren’t allowed here. You usually do not talk to our guests that way.’

Lofthouse continued together with his vile attack on the household, yelling: ‘You f***ing Asian piece of s**t.

He turned to Cochran and said: ‘Who are these f***ers?’

‘They are valued guests,’ she responded.

Lofthouse replied: ‘Are they? They are valued guests in America?’

The waitress continued to inform him to ‘get out’ and said: ‘You aren’t allowed here ever again.’

Chan wrote on Instagram that the ‘white supremacist’ businessman had begun harassing her family soon after they sang happy birthday to her aunt.

Aside from the racist comments caught on camera, she said that he also told them to ‘go back once again to whatever f****** Asian country you’re from’ and that ‘you do not belong here’.

She added on the post that he ‘had a LOT more to express after I stopped recording’.

Lofthouse later issued a grovelling apology, telling DailyMail.com: ‘My behavior in the video is appalling. This was clearly a minute where I lost get a grip on and made incredibly hurtful and divisive comments.

‘I wish to deeply apologize to the Chan family. I can only imagine the worries and pain they feel.

‘I was taught to respect people of all races, and I will take time to reflect on my actions and work to raised understand the inequality that so a lot of those around me face every day.’