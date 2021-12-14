California vows to use Texas abortion tactics on gun laws
California Gov. Gavin Newsom expressed his “outrage” at a Supreme Court decision to allow the Texas six-week abortion ban to remain in effect and said he would use similar legal tactics to tackle gun control in his state. Journalist Mara Schiavocampo and CNN chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin weigh in.

