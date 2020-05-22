California tech exec’s 4 killers included at least 2 of his employees, authorities say

The crime was “heinous” and “senseless” – and was a deliberate effort to acquire cash, Lt. Brian Cleveland advised the station.

NEW YORK MAN, 32, CHARGED IN STABBING DEATH OF FATHER DURING ZOOM CALL, POLICE SAY

“They were after monetary gain and we believe that’s why the crime occurred,” Cleveland mentioned.

The sufferer, recognized as Tushar Atre, was founder and CEO of AtreWeb, an internet advertising and marketing and design agency based mostly in Santa Cruz, according to the report.

The web site of Atre’s firm listed purchasers together with Hewlett-Packard, GitLab, Perforce, MacuSight and Bay Alarm Medical. His Instagram web page confirmed photographs of tenting, mountain climbing and browsing, Fox News reported in November.

In the months main as much as his demise, he’d began a hashish manufacturing enterprise known as Interstitial Systems.

POLICE RELEASE VIDEO OF SUSPECTS IN MURDER OF SANTA CRUZ TECH EXEC, ANNOUNCING $150G REWARD

Around 2:48 a.m. on Oct. 1, the 4 males, armed with a rifle, entered Atre’s residence whereas he was sleeping, then compelled him into his BMW SUV. The car and Atre’s physique have been discovered later that morning on a property within the Santa Cruz Mountains, authorities mentioned.

In November, the sheriff’s workplace launched black-and-white safety video exhibiting three individuals strolling towards Atre’s residence, with one of them carrying a rifle and duffel bag.

The suspects have been arrested with out incident Tuesday following a seven-month investigation that concerned interviews with dozens of Atre’s pals, associates and workers.

Arrested in Southern California have been Joshua Camps, 23, of Lancaster; Kurtis Charters, 22, of Lancaster; and Stephen Lindsay, 22, of Burbank. Arrested in Michigan was Kaleb Charters of St. Clair Shores.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kurtis and Kaleb Charters are brothers, authorities mentioned.

The three males arrested in California have been booked into the Santa Cruz County jail whereas Kaleb Charters remained in custody in Michigan, awaiting extradition to California.

Fox News’ Barnini Chakraborty contributed to this story.