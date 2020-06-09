California teachers union leaders call on removal of school police: report

“We have to dismantle white supremacy. We must … defund the police and bring in the mental health services that our students need,” mentioned Cecily Myart-Cruz, the incoming president of United Teachers Los Angeles (UTLA), based on the Los Angeles Times.

Their resolution to call for the elimination of school police comes amid requests to defund your entire Los Angeles Police Department following the demise of George Floyd, who died in police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis.

The union’s board of administrators voted 35-2 final week to start a course of that can result in the school board voting on whether or not to “take money out of the school police department and put it directly into mental health support, counselors, academic counselors,” present UTLA president Alex Caputo-Pearl advised the paper. “We can have 800 mental health supporters by using that money.”

Critics argue that school police are essential as a result of they’re educated to deescalate conditions higher than different officers, with many being graduates of the school district who work intently with counselors, based on the L.A. Times.

“We are trained different. We have a vested interest … we had restorative justice [training], our police officers come from the communities they serve,” mentioned Gil Gamez, president of the school police union. “To see us be demonized and ostracized, I don’t get it.”

Meanwhile, Sarah Djato, 16, an area excessive school scholar mentioned she noticed regulation enforcement pepper spray a scholar final yr and believes witnessing violence by school police impacts them in a unfavourable method.

“When you’re having this continuously happen … to black students, it becomes in our minds that that is normal and that’s the way we’re supposed to treat situations and you defuse it by force, and that violence is OK and violence is normal,” she advised the paper. “I don’t even know how to describe how detrimental that is because I haven’t grown yet.”

The Los Angeles School Police Department’s mission “is to assist students, teachers, administrators, and other staff in providing a safe and tranquil environment in which the educational process can take place,” based on its website.