California surpasses New York for No. 1 spot in confirmed coronavirus cases, data show

CORONAVIRUS IN THE US: STATE-BY-STATE BREAKDOWN

In third place is Florida, the nation’s No. 3 most populous state, with slightly below 370,000 confirmed cases.

New York, however, still leads the nation in coronavirus-related deaths, with more than 32,500, while neighboring New Jersey still ranks No. 2, with more than 15,700 deaths despite being No. 11 in population.

California, with a citizenry of about 39.5 million people, ranks No. 4 in deaths with slightly below 7,900, according to Johns Hopkins.

Coronavirus cases in California appear to defy a widely held assumption about the outbreak: While many individuals view the pandemic as affecting mostly elderly people, not quite 70 per cent of the cases in California affect people under age 49, SFGate reported.