California superintendent has a plan to bring students back to the classroom — but not their teachers

On August 19, when Glendale Unified School District begins the scholastic year, 20 of the district’s primary schools will open some empty class for remote knowing.

But rather of the standard 24 students per classroom, there will disappear than 12. School authorities are calling the group a “technology pod,” which will be monitored by a single replacement instructor or district staffer.

The staffers will not be mentor the students– they will rather exist to use computer system technical help, screen students’ mask usage, impose social distancing and keep students concentrated on their work.

Superintendent Vivian Ekchian stated she created the concept after discovering that numerous young kids of vital employees didn’t have appropriate child care when schools were required to pivot to remote knowing in March due to the Covid -19 pandemic.

“We learned very early and during the pandemic that our parents who are essential workers, parents who could not work from home or parents who had multiple kids, had a dire need for childcare,” Ekchian informed CNN. “And the reality was when we changed to remote learning, there wasn’t a place for them to drop off their kids. So this at the elementary level is really an opportunity for childcare, for our parents who can’t stay home with their kids and need a safe place where their students can continue to learn while they’re away working or looking for a job.” This week, about 1,000 of the 13,000 grade schoolers in the district will …

