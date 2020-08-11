California state controller asks CalPERS to investigate CIO’s exit By Reuters

©Reuters An indication at CalPERS head office in Sacramento



(Reuters) – The California State Controller Betty Yee has actually required the board of the California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPERS), the biggest public U.S. mutual fund, to introduce a questions into the abrupt exit of its primary financial investment officer.

Yu Ben Meng, a U.S. person born in China, resigned from his position at the $400 billion fund recently, stating he required to concentrate on his health and household.

In a letter sent out to CalPERS’ Board President Henry Jones on Monday, Yee required a “swift and thorough inquiry” to figure out whether any laws had actually been breached or whether the pension system had actually suffered “financial and reputational damage”.

Yee stated the board needs to assemble within 48 hours of invoice of the letter.

Meng’s resignation came in the middle of pressure from the Trump administration to curb financial investments inChina

Meng has actually two times worked for CalPERS, the very first time beginning in 2008 and the 2nd time starting in January 2019 when he ended up being CIO, according to the fund’s site.

In in between the CalPERS stints, Meng worked for 3 years as deputy CIO with China’s State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), which manages China’s U.S. Treasury security holdings.

CalPERS …