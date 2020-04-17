California Skatepark Officials Dump 37 Tons of Sand to Stop Illegal Boarding

By
Julia Carroll
-

To tackle the menace of skaters breaking lockdown orders, California’s officials dumped 37 tonnes of sand at a popular park in San Clemente.

According to witnesses, the “no trespassing” sign during the lockdown was ignored by skaters.

CBS Los Angeles reported that to handle the rule-breakers, the officials dumped sand in the park.

 Reportedly, other skate parks in Los Angeles are following similar methods to tackle the problem. On Thursday, a favored skate Park in Venice filled its area with sand.

California has been under lockdown since mid-March.

