California Skateboarder Desecrates Veterans Memorial

A troubling video clip is going viral today, revealing the minute a skateboarder rode over a veterans memorial in San Diego, California.

The video clip was caught at the Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial in San Diego, where the names and also images of greater than 5,000 Americans are etched right into the black granite wall surfaces. Unfortunately, the video clip reveals an unknown male disrespecting the memorial by riding his skateboard throughout the tops of the memorial’s bent granite wall surfaces. He after that leaps and also attempts to arrive at an additional side wall surface utilizing the board.

“I’m appalled at such disregard and carelessness,” Neil O’Connell, President and also Chief Executive Officer ofMt Soledad National Veterans Memorial, claimed in a declaration that was publishedto Facebook “Our granite walls require constant care by volunteers due to the atmosphere. It’s a lot of work. But come on, how disrespectful is it to ride skateboards over the tops and edges of this fine surface.”

A skateboarder in San Diego is the suspect of a criminal damage instance, after a video clip emerged of him riding throughout the spiritual wall surfaces of a memorial recognizing army participants: https://t.co/UcGM1ueUiO pic.twitter.com/IoPxJL94vr — Morning Express with Robin Meade (@Morning Exp) May 22, 2020

Don Hotz, whose uncle and also dad are hallowed on this memorial, claimed that what the skateboarder did was “disrespectful.”

“I know what it’s like to be a kid and a skater, but this is where frankly I draw the line,” Hotz claimed. “If you’re listening guys, I would appreciate it if you would not do that kind of thing. That’s disrespectful to men that spend their lives protecting what we have today.”

San Diego Police Department officials told CNN that they have actually been informed concerning this event and also have actually introduced an examination right into it.

The memorial was put up back in 1952, and also it is indicated to recognize veterans dating completely back to the RevolutionaryWar “We would ask that everybody remember to honor the sanctity of the MT Soledad National Veterans Memorial and respect the sacrifices of our veterans who are honored here,” O’Connell claimed. “Especially to be considerate of their families and loved ones who hold the memorial plaques so close in their hearts.”

This piece was written by PopZette Staff on May 25, 2020.

