California sheriff’s program suspended after 33 trainees test positive for coronavirus

Public information officer Jodi Miller said Thursday said none of the trainees had a fever. The infected cadets will continue steadily to quarantine for another week and are continuing with remote training.

The cadets have all been commuting from home to the training facility, meaning one of many trainees may have contracted herpes from a person outside of the program.

Miller said cadets observe good hygiene through the program, the facility is cleaned often throughout the day and the cadets’ temperatures are taken each day. Cadets also wear masks while training.

San Bernardino County has reported 8,454 coronavirus cases — including 414 Thursday – and 230 deaths.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statewide order requiring people to wear masks whenever they’re in public areas as cases rise amid business reopenings.

“Science shows that face coverings and masks work,” Newsom said in a statement announcing the order. “They are critical to keeping those who are around you safe, keeping businesses open and restarting our economy.”

Until now, the Democratic governor had let local governments decide whether to mandate masks, a concern that has become politically fraught as some Americans resist orders to use them. He said he’s issuing the order now because too many folks are going out in public areas without face coverings as businesses, restaurants and other sectors of the economy reopen.

Students in the program’s senior and junior classes, which started earlier in the day in the season, are required to wear masks while training at the facility.

California has reported 167,085 cases and 5,355 deaths of of Thursday, The Times reported.

