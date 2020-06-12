California sheriff’s deputy struck, dragged by vehicle in alleged hit-and-run

The suspect drove off and was last seen nearby the entrance to Highway 14, which authorities temporarily closed as part of a search for the vehicle, based on the station.

CALIFORNIA MAN POISONED 8 HOMELESS PEOPLE, FILMED REACTIONS: PROSECUTORS

CLICK HERE TO OBTAIN THE FOX NEWS APP

At least one police helicopter was deployed through the search for the vehicle, considered to be a light gray Range Rover with Florida plates, KTLA-TV reported.

The deputy was allegedly struck after being involved with a felony warrant suspect, according to the station.