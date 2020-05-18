California seniors get free restaurant meals delivered under new program – Panorama

About 200 Los Angeles chefs are back at the office, introducing a California job to utilize government calamity alleviation cash that pays dining establishments to prepare and also supply countless healthy and balanced meals for at- danger seniors, Reuters records.

The program, called Great Plates Delivered, belongs to the state’s initiative to relieve experiencing brought upon by the coronavirus pandemic that has actually left a route of fatality, joblessness and also cravings in its wake.

Alba Molina, 57, a cool food preparation chef at midtown’s Westin Bonaventure resort, is amongst the employees that mask up for obligation at the or else deserted home near the Los Angeles Convention Center.

“It’s helping me pay my bills. It’s not just any job, it’s a good job with benefits,” Molina stated.

Next week, Molina and also her coworkers at various other dining establishments and also resorts will certainly end up meals for almost 4,700 seniors in the better Los Angeles location. “I feel honored to be able to provide them this service,” Molina stated.

California Governor Gavin Newsom revealed the job in late April with the specified objectives of offering a populace susceptible to COVID-19; enhancing work from ranch to kitchen area; and also creating much- required tax obligation income for cities.