California retail employee posts photo of her bloody face after alleged customer attack

“We didn’t have what they wanted and she lost her temper and she hit me in the face,” Clarke informed FOX 40 of Sacramento.

INDIANA 7-ELEVEN EMPLOYEE ASSAULTED AFTER ASKING CUSTOMER TO PUT ON FACE MASK

Clarke shared pictures revealing blood streaming down the side of her face after the alleged attack.

In an April article on Facebook, Clarke appeared to pick up that an event like the alleged attack on May 6 may be coming.

“My business has been deemed essential,” she composed April26 “So myself and my employees put ourselves at risk every day so that people can shop for their needs. Well, the public, not all, but too many, hate the guidelines put in place that allow us to do business and keep our jobs. Multiple times a day I get cussed out or argued with.”

On May 6, a customer reaching the shop obtained dismayed due to the fact that the shop had not been able to hold a thing for her past 30 mins after she called as well as asked about its schedule.

“So the lady was upset, understandably. I could understand that she was upset,” Clarke stated.

Clarke asserts the customer after that began tossing points she got hold of off the counter, as well as a steel product struck Clarke in her face, Clarke informed KXTV-TV of Sacramento.

“It was so fast, I couldn’t even put my hands up,” Clarke told the station. “I had no idea she was going to hit me, like, didn’t see it coming.”

VISIT THIS SITE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS PROTECTION

The suspicious left the shop however recently the Modesto Police Department uploaded a photo revealing the suspect in the shop’s parking area, putting on a black mask. The cops are wishing to obtain info from the general public on the suspect’s location.

After the attack, Clarke developed a new Facebook page called “Retail life during Covid-19,” to accentuate the threats that retail employees face.

“Never in a million years assumed that I was mosting likely to be struck in the face for doing my task,” Clarke told KXTV.