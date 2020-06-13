California residents demand cops launch full investigation after black man, 24, found hanged

Residents of a California city are outraged and demanding a far more thorough investigation after city officials said the 24-year-old black man found dead, hanging from the tree outside their city hall, was a suicide.

Robert Fuller, 24, of Antelope Valley, California, was found hanging from a tree with a rope around his neck outside Palmdale City Hall in Palmdale, California, with a passerby at 3.39am Wednesday.

The coroner’s office said Fuller’s death as initially reported being an apparent suicide, but that his reason for death has been deferred pending an investigation and a full autopsy, in line with the Los Angeles Times.

Robert Fuller, 24, was found dead, hanging from a tree outside Palmdale City Hall Wednesday

Police said that they was in contact with Fuller’s family and were continuing to investigate the circumstances that might’ve resulted in Fuller’s death.

Police noted which they found ‘no signs of a struggle,’ while city officials in a statement said that ‘Sadly, it’s not the first such incident because the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Daily Beast reported.

‘Many people are enduring extreme mental anguish and the City wants every one to know that help can be obtained,’ City Manager J.J. Murphy said in a statement on Fuller’s death.

In the wake of weeks of protesting surrounding George Floyd’s death, community members – and a-listers including Kim Kardashian West – are demanding that authorities perform a full investigation in to Fuller’s death and the fact his death actually could have been a homicide.

On Friday afternoon, about 100 angry city residents marched and held a rally in your community where Fuller’s body was found, with some suggesting that his death was a lynching, not suicide, according to MyNewsLA.

Locals also made their feelings known at a news briefing conducted by city officials Friday.

They brought up incidents of racism in the town, including the presence of Confederate flags.

Fuller’s body was found hanging from a tree in the vicinity of the Palmdale City Hall building

The City of Palmdale released a statement on Facebook with information about Fuller’s death

People – including Kim Kardashian West – have been demanding a full investigation in to Fuller’s death, after authorities said it appeared he had committed suicide

One man said that ‘We have a history with nooses. We don’t like ropes around our necks.’ He also noted that: ‘It was a note for the protest we’d in Palmdale and Lancaster.’

One woman shouted ‘Remember what the first coroner said about George Floyd?’ discussing the fact that the original coroner’s report indicated that there were ‘no physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation,’ but that ‘combined effects of Mr. Floyd being restrained by the police, his underlying health problems and any potential intoxicants in his system likely contributed to his death.’

The county coroner and an unbiased coroner both later agreed that Floyd’s death was a homicide, but had differing opinions on the main cause.

News briefing attendees also asked that security camera footage be reviewed and expressed disbelief at being told that there have been no surveillance cameras situated in the park where Fuller was found, the Antelope Valley Times reported.

City Manager J.J. Murphy said that officials should perhaps have called Fuller’s death ‘an alleged suicide.’

But, when that he said, ‘Can I also ask that people stop discussing lynchings?’ the audience shouted ‘Hell no!’

Marisela Barajas, of Palmdale, told the Los Angles Times that she has ‘doubts about what happened’ and said that it had been Fuller dying ‘All alone, in front of the City Hall’ was ‘more such as a statement.’

‘Even if it was a suicide, that in itself is usually kind of a press release,’ Barajas added.

A female claiming to become Fuller’s buddy refused to think that Fuller had obtained his own existence.

‘If you realized this child, you would never ever get the regarded him getting some type of psychological illness. … He had been always grinning,’ the girl told stereo show Big Boy’s Neighborhood, according to the Daily Beast.

She additional that ‘They’re trying to protect it up being a suicide in addition to it’s not really a suicide.’

Lt. Brandon Dean in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau, that is supervising the particular investigation in to Fuller’s loss of life, told The Daily Beast ‘early indications’ do indicate suicide, since there were zero signs of protective wounds meaning physical assault in the body.

Dean furthermore said that there is no proof that Fuller was ‘put up’ inside the tree ‘against his may.’

In addition, ‘The rope wasn’t thrown more than but associated with the department, which means someone had to stand up there in addition to tie this,’ this individual said.

Although Fuller’s full autopsy has been carried out, authorities remain waiting in the toxicology brings about come in.

Dean stated that should the toxicology results show that he a new ‘high amount of a substance that might possess poisoned him or her or bumped him other than conscious and granted someone to pull him upwards there, it could give a fresh direction towards the case.’

Due towards the lack of video cameras around City Hall, Dean said that detectives are currently considering footage through businesses close by where Fuller was found to see if Fuller was by yourself or along with somebody else just before his loss of life.

A GoFundMe set upwards by among Fuller’s family members has brought up more than $134,400 from a $100,000 aim in less than 24 hours.

‘Words can’t describe just how my family is usually feeling. We grew up right now there in the Antelope Valley, we certainly have so many close friends, families that will loved Robert. Please assistance with whatever you may. We tremendously appreciate everybody. Thank an individual for position with us in this difficult time,’ Diamond Alexander published.

Anyone with information regarding Fuller comes up to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau from (323) 890-5500.