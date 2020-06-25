California reports more than 7,000 new coronavirus cases in a day, breaking its daily record again

The state reported Wednesday a rise of more than 7,000 cases in a day, obliterating a record hit your day before when more than 5,000 new cases were recorded.

The state’s positivity rate — just how many people test positive compared with how many in total are being tested — has additionally been increasing in days gone by days, as have hospitalization numbers, the governor said. In a couple of weeks, the state’s coronavirus hospitalizations increased by nearly 30%, Gov. Gavin Newsom said.

Officials are urging residents to wear face coverings and keep their distance in one another. On Wednesday, the governor threatened to withhold funding from counties that don’t enforce health orders put in place to curb the spread of herpes.

“The State of California has a responsibility and obligation legally and otherwise to enforce those laws,” Newsom said, adding they may utilize “the power of the purse” to do this.

“That will be an exception and we hope we never have to trigger that,” that he said.

Now, because the state’s cases seem to rapidly surge, here are a few of the factors officials have pointed to as having contributed to the increase:

Governor points to family gatherings

In his news update Wednesday, Newsom chided residents who are hosting private events at their homes, including family gatherings, children’s play dates and birthday parties.

“Many of us understandably developed a little cabin fever. Some of us, I would argue, developed a little amnesia. Others have just frankly taken down their guard,” the governor said.

“People are mixing and that is increasing the spread of the virus,” that he added.

The governor’s words echo reports from several elements of the state where health officials attributed a number of new cases to family gatherings.

In Northern California, the Shasta County Health and Human Services reported Tuesday a few people tested positive for the virus after attending a graduation party.

Earlier this month, the county reported nearly 20 everyone was in quarantine after a man in his 20s who tested positive for the virus attended a large family gathering. Several of the people quarantined had symptoms, officials said.

Sacramento County, recorded “by far” its highest one-day increase this week, with 131 new cases, the county said on Facebook Tuesday. Contact tracers determined most new cases are linked to “gatherings among friends and extended family,” the county said.

“Avoid in-home gatherings with individuals who do not live in the same household,” county officials wrote.

Cases in younger people

The governor also noted there’s been a rise in how many young people testing positive for the virus.

“There is a sense that a lot of young people, well you’re young so you feel a little bit more invincible but, respectfully, often that can be a selfish mindset,” Newsom said.

Even if younger people may not show as many symptoms, they are still spreaders of the virus.

“And they can spread it to people that simply cannot handle the virus as younger healthier people can,” that he said.

The governor’s warning fits with those made by city and state leaders in other parts of the US — including over the South — who have said an increasing amount of young people are testing positive.

Some officials around the world have pointed to parties, bars as well as other gatherings as where that spread is occurring.

Unclear if protests had an impact

Los Angeles Couty Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said due to the high level of cases which were coming in, officials never have been able to “pinpoint whether or not the exact source of an exposure was a protest.”

“I do want to say that it’s highly likely, given the increased numbers that we’re seeing that some of this is in fact people who may have been in a crowded situation at one of the protests where there was spread,” Ferrer said.

CNN has reached out to the county’s health department for further details.

The state’s health department said late a week ago there was maybe not sufficient data to “assess the impact of the recent protests.”

In San Francisco, officials said some testing websites that offer free testing do not ask people getting tested if they recently participated in any demonstrations.

And in Alameda County, spokesperson Neetu Balram said in a statement there was still no “clear correlation between protest activities and increases in testing or positive cases.”

“We monitor our data continuously to inform our guidance and reopening actions. We are encouraging anyone who protested to get tested,” the statement said.

Some prisons a concern

Following a reporter’s question all through his news conference, Newsom also mentioned a amount of prisons as a concern for their state.

One of them — San Quentin State Prison — has more than 450 inmates who have tested positive. About 42% of the prisoners in the facility are medically susceptible, Newsom said.

And according to data from the state’s corrections department, 433 of the new cases in the facility came in the past two weeks.

The governor said their state recently submitted a intend to the courts to have a number of inmates who are approaching their release date to be discrete of prison early, to simply help bring down facility populations.

That process will begin July 1 and you will be expedited for facilities like San Quentin, Newsom said.