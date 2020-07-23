California police chief to retire after criticism of video showing Black man’s arrest

“Being the Chief of Police here has been the honor and opportunity of a lifetime….After 31 years and family and friend discussions, I had made the personal decision to retire back in January,” Rolleri stated.

He made no reference of the video of Watkins’ arrest, however informed KGO-TV his retirement is unrelated to the May 23 occurrence.

In the video, officers face Watkins, 44, after a female reported a Black guy dancing in the street. Police body electronic camera video reveals the officers approaching Watkins, who stated he was dancing in the street to prevent obstructing of pedestrians on the pathway.

After responding to a number of concerns, he declines to talk, 3 officers press him to the ground and handcuff him.

“I do this every day… please let me go,” Watkins stated to the officers. “I was just dancing.”

He is then brought to the ground and handcuffed. An examination of the occurrence was started and Alameda County district attorneys chose not to pursue criminal charges versusWatkins Prosecutors likewise decreased to file charges versus the 2 main officers associated with the arrest.

“These officers require training regarding contacts, detentions, citations and arrests of individuals,” stated Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley, according toSFGate.com “I am offering one of my experienced Assistant District Attorneys to provide training to your officers, particularly related to detentions and consensual contacts to prevent any similar events from occurring in the future.”