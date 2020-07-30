California Pizza Kitchen files for bankruptcy

“The unprecedented impact of Covid-19 on our operations certainly created additional challenges, but this agreement from our lenders demonstrates their commitment to CPK’s viability as an ongoing business,” CEO Jim Hyatt said in a release.

CPK secured nearly $47 million in new financing to ensure operations continue normally. It has around $13 million cash on hand and hasn’t paid rent for the past several months on a majority of its locations.

The temporary closure of indoor dining has also been brutal for the company, because on-premise dining makes up 80% of its sales, the company said in a filing. Revenues are currently down 40% compared to the same time a year ago, it said.