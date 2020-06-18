The order comes as California broadly reopens the economy; in most counties, people is now able to shop, dine in at restaurants, manage to get thier hair done and head to church, among other things. Meanwhile, coronavirus cases are increasing, something their state says is expected as more people get tested. More than 3,400 everyone was in a medical facility as of Wednesday, the most patients hospitalized since April.

Overall there has been 157,000 reported cases in the state, with an increase of than 5,200 deaths as of Thursday.

The order will require visitors to wear masks when inside or in line for just about any indoor public spaces, in health care settings like hospitals and pharmacies, while awaiting or riding public transportation and in outdoor spaces where it isn’t possible to remain six feet apart from others.

Until now, the Democratic governor had let local governments decide whether to mandate masks, a concern that’s become politically fraught as some Americans resist orders to wear them. He said he is issuing the order now because way too many people are venturing out in public without face coverings as businesses, restaurants and other sectors of the economy reopen.

There has been widespread pushback from the more conservative areas of their state over facemasks, with Orange County lately dropping its rule for wearing them.

Orange County’s public health officer resigned the other day after she faced threats over her order that individuals wear masks, and the county sheriff said that he wouldn’t enforce it. Los Angeles County requires visitors to wear masks whenever they are outside their homes, as do San Francisco and Santa Clara counties.

The state’s news release did not say how it would enforce the order or what the penalty would be for those who don’t comply. The order also relates to workplaces where people connect to the public, prepare or package food and share common spaces like hallways and elevators. Office workers would have to wear masks when they can’t physically distance.

The order includes a few exceptions, including for outdoor recreation and exercise such as for example walking, hiking, running or bicycling. But if individuals are doing such activities and cannot stay 6 feet apart from the others, the state says they should wear masks.

Other exceptions include: Children under 2, people with medical ailments that prevent them from wearing a mask, folks who are hearing impaired or keep in touch with people who are hearing impaired and folks obtaining receiving treatments on the nose and mouth. There’s also an exception if wearing a face covering would violate workplace safety guidelines.

People eating at restaurants at restaurants wouldn’t need certainly to wear masks when they are eating and drinking provided that they are 6 feet far from others.

