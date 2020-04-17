California Officials Dump 37 Tons Of Sand Into Skatepark, Go Quarantine!

Breaking News

Officials in California are so tired skaters going against stay-at-home orders … they straight-up disposed 37 LOTS OF SAND into a preferred park to quit the unlawful boarding.

The skate-place-turned-sand-box is down in San Clemente, Calif.– as well as witnesses in the location state in spite of “no trespassing” indications throughout COVID-19 lockdown … individuals still skated the park.

Skaters maintained overlooking the “no trespassing” indications at a Southern California skate park, so city officials disposed 37 lots of sand into it. #CBSLA #WBZ https://t.co/gLAAbK5I3a pic.twitter.com/wZrq9t2mPn — Nick Emmons WBZ (@NickEmmons TELEVISION)April 17, 2020

So, officials chose to take issues into their very own hands … with CBS Los Angeles coverage authorities went down hundreds of extra pounds of sand today to make certain individuals follow the orders.

Of training course, California citizens have actually been prompted to self-isolate as high as feasible considering that mid-March … with federal government officials folding nearly whatever in the state to slow down the spread of coronavirus.

In truth, various other skate parks in the Los Angeles location are currently complying with San Clemente’s lead … with a preferred skate area in Venice filling out with sand Thursday also.

