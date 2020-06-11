California mother-son street race results in mom’s death, son’s arrest: report

ATLANTA POLICE ARREST DOZENS, IMPOUND EXOTIC CARS IN ILLEGAL STREET RACING CRACKDOWN

The mother’s vehicle rolled over, then struck a tree, a pipe and a light pole.

The driver, identified as Algetta Michelle Strother, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report.

Her passenger, an unidentified 21-year-old woman, was hospitalized with unspecified injuries, San Bernardino police spokesman Sgt. John Echevarria told the newspaper.

Strother had been driving a Chevrolet Tahoe SUV while the son, identified as Steven Kirk Strother Jr., was driving a Buick Century, police said.

The two different people in the next vehicle weren’t hurt, police said.