California McDonald’s employee assaulted by customer in drive-thru window over mask policy

Maria Resendiz, 19, was working at a McDonald’s in Oakland Saturday when she said a man drove up to the window to pick-up his order and was not wearing a mask. Resendiz allegedly told the person masks were required and refused to provide him his food – what she claims the restaurant owner Michael Smith told her to accomplish if a customer did not adhere to the mask rule, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER FOR OUR LIFE STYLE NEWSLETTER

Resendiz said the person responded to her with threats and “racially charged language” before that he drove off and parked his car, SacBee reported. The unidentified suspect then walked back again to the window, forced it open and “was in a position to hit [her] repeatedly.”

“He grabbed my neck and my shirt,” Resendiz said in the complaint filed with the California Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the Chronicle reported.

“We’re not burgers and fries. We’re humans.” — Maria Resendiz

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for her injuries. Her right arm and hand were reportedly placed in a cast.

“I get it about the situation we’re in with COVID and that people are stressed but that’s not an excuse for workers at fast-food restaurants to risk their lives,” she said to the Chronicle. “We’re not burgers and fries. We’re humans. Two McDoubles and a small fries, that’s not something that’s worth getting injured over.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police are currently investigating the incident.