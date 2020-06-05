California mayor resigns after sparking furor with email about officer-involved shootings

Stewart initially blamed the emailed comment, distributed Wednesday, on an error in a speech-to-text translation of his dictated feedback, the Valley News of Riverside County reported.

BIRMINGHAM MAYOR SLAPPED WITH STATE LAWSUIT AFTER TEARING DOWN CONFEDERATE MONUMENT

But on Thursday night, following backlash within the metropolis of about 115,000 residents, 74 miles southeast of Los Angeles, Stewart opted to step down.

He introduced his resignation in a Facebook put up.

“I understand that even my sincerest apologies cannot remedy this situation. Because actions speak louder than words, I will step down as your Mayor and City Council Member, effective immediately,” Stewart wrote partially. “It has been a true honor to serve this great City and its citizens. My love for Temecula and its residents is beyond expression.”

In a earlier put up, Stewart wrote that he continuously makes use of speech-to-text for his emails due to dyslexia. But he asserted that an error occurred within the email that drew backlash.

“Unfortunately I did not take the time to proofread what was recorded,” Stewart wrote on Facebook. “I absolutely did not say that. What I said is and [sic] I don’t believe there has ever been a person of color murdered by police, on context to Temecula or Riverside County. I absolutely did not say ‘good’ I have no idea how that popped up.”

Some respondents on Facebook expressed a willingness to excuse the mayor, however others had been much less keen to forgive the mayor, the Valley News reported.

“Why are you using voice-to-talk commands for a conversation of this magnitude?” one commenter requested.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Another known as the mayor’s email “abhorrent.”

Reached by the newspaper Thursday, Stewart mentioned he was pissed off that the state of affairs blew up into an issue.

“It’s really sad that somebody who has no history of racism can be labelled a racist with one misquote,” Stewart mentioned. “So that’s really kind of my whole thing. Everybody’s labelled me as a racist, when I have no history of this.”