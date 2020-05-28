California may be reopening too quickly, state health official warns

Speaking to the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Dr. Sara Cody, health officer for Santa Clara County, mentioned she was troubled by the state now permitting gatherings of 100 individuals for numerous functions and famous that the tempo at which the state is reopening at giant is “concerning.”

“This announcement to authorize county health officers to allow religious, cultural, and political gatherings of 100 people poses a very serious risk of the spread of COVID-19,” Cody instructed the board on Tuesday, in response to the Los Angeles Times.

Her remarks got here after the California Department of Public Health earlier this week introduced the statewide reopening of locations of worship for spiritual companies in addition to in-store retail purchasing — albeit below sure tips.

On Tuesday, state health officers also announced that counties “that have attested to meeting the criteria for accelerated reopening” can start to reopen hair salons and barbershops below sure restrictions as nicely, together with the necessary use of face masks.

But the broader easing of restrictions raises a crimson flag for Cody, who has been credited with creating the nation’s first shelter-in-place order. San Francisco Bay Area’s regional shelter-in-place order affected almost 7 million individuals throughout six counties, in response to the newspaper. The broader state of California shortly adopted the mannequin, as did different hard-hit states like New York.

“The state has shifted away from the stay-at-home model and has made significant modifications with increasing frequency,” because the starting of May, Cody mentioned.

“The pace at which the state has made these modifications is concerning to me,” she added, noting California might presumably see a surge in instances linked to the fast-paced reopenings. (Experts talking to the San Francisco Chronicle, as an illustration, mentioned a current spike in instances within the Bay Area may be linked to the loosening of restrictions there.)

Speaking to the assorted counties throughout the state coming into Phase 2 of reopening, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, whose reopening technique has also faced criticism from some lawmakers, mentioned the state is “not looking back.”

“We’re making progress, we’re moving forward. We’re not looking back, but we are walking into the unknown, the untested… and we have to be guided by the data that brought us back to this place,” Newsom mentioned throughout a Tuesday briefing.

The information comes as California this week grew to become the fourth state to surpass 100,000 coronavirus instances, with the Golden State reporting 2,908 instances on Tuesday — reportedly it’s highest daily total to date.