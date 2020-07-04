California man flies 222.22 miles non-stop to break record for world’s longest hang gliding flight

A California man was officially recognized as the planet record holder for longest non-stop hang gliding flight by logging 222.22 miles above Owens Valley in California.

Owen Morse, who’s one half of the professional juggling duo The Passing Zone along with Jon Wee, shattered the record by flying his Wills Wing T3 hang glider within the Sierra Nevada mountains of eastern California on June 19.

‘This flight was a dream come true for me,’ Morse told Cross Country Magazine.

Owen Morse is seen above taking off from Walts Point on June 19 in Owens Valley, California

Morse took off from 9,000ft above sea level on his record-breaking journey

He reached speeds of up to 50 miles hourly while flying more than nine-and-a-half hours

Morse is seen landing after his record-breaking flight on June 19

The above image shows a map that details the route Morse took whilst in flight

‘For six years I’ve been chasing the out-and-back world record, and also this year, all of the pieces of the puzzle finally came together beautifully.’

It took a lot more than nine-and-a-half hours for Morse to complete the course. He managed to reach speeds of up to 50 miles per hour while meandering his way through the Owens Valley.

The Federation Aeronautique Internationale (FAI), the planet governing human anatomy for air sports, including hang gliding, reviewed Morse’s flight data and ratified his record-breaking trip.

Owen Morse is pictured in the above file photo

‘My previous attempts had ended prematurely for several reasons – thunder storms on course line, a NOTAM due to a nearby forest fire, a harness pitch cord failure, and running out of daylight (another means of saying I had been flying too slowly),’ that he said.

‘It has a lot of things to go right to have success, plus one significant thing going wrong can be the end of everything.’

In aviation, a NOTAM is short-hand for ‘notice to airmen,’ which is a notice filed by having an aviation authority to alert aircraft pilots of potential hazards along a flight route or at an area that could affect the safety of the flight.

Aside from hang gliding, Morse can also be a professional entertainer.

Morse (left) is half of the professional juggling duo The Passing Zone alongside Jon Wee (right)

He and his Passing Zone partner, Wee, reached the semi-finals of America’s Got Talent for their extreme juggling act.

The duo also appeared at halftime of sporting events and on a few television shows.

To date, they have won 18 gold medals from the International Jugglers’ Association.