California man beaten to death with bat outside Target, suspect nabbed

Jackson Delong
Manuel Banuelos, 23, was arrested as he attempted to run from the scene, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries. He hasn’t been identified by police.

Banuelos has been held at the Asuza Police Department jail without bail.

Police didn’t give any information about a possible motive or perhaps the suspect and the victim knew one another.

Banuelos is expected to appear in court on Friday, according to KTLA-TV.

