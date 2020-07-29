California man apparently set on fire in gruesome death, family claims; investigation underway

They hurried the victim, later on determined as 40- year-old Gilroy homeowner Jerry Mungaray, to the Santa Clara County Valley Medical Center Trauma Unit in important condition– with serious burns throughout his body, according to the constable’s department.

But he passed away of his injuries simply minutes prior to midnightFriday The constable’s department revealed a death investigation Tuesday.

Mungaray was last seen Thursday night entering into a spoken run-in outside a 7-Eleven shop in Gilroy, Calif., a female who determined herself as his sis, Jasmine Richards, composed in a Facebook post. The event presumably included Mungaray and numerous individuals in 2 vehicles.

“My kind, loving and caring brother was murdered yesterday,” she composed. “Someone decided to take my brother’s life and leave him burning on the side of the road.”

She requested prayers and for anybody with info to come forward.

“We are requesting assistance [getting] these ill individuals off the street,” she included.

Authorities verified an investigation was continuous however have actually launched couple of information. A representative for the constable’s workplace stated Tuesday night that authorities might not launch more information as the investigation was continuous.

Anyone with info referring to the case must call the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Services Division at (408) 808-4500 or the constable’s confidential suggestion line at (408) 808-4431