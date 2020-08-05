California labor commissioner sues Uber and Lyft for alleged wage theft

Uber and Lyft are devoting wage theft by misclassifying motorists as independent specialists, California’s labor commissioner declares in different suits versus the business. The category of motorists as freelance employees has actually denied them of “a host of legal protections in violation of California labor law,” the suits state.

“The Uber and Lyft business model rests on the misclassification of drivers as independent contractors,” stated California Labor Commissioner Lilia Garc ía-Browerin a statement “This leaves workers without protections such as paid sick leave and reimbursement of drivers’ expenses, as well as overtime and minimum wages.”

The set of suits are the most recent legal obstacles versus Uber and Lyft in California, the state where both business were established and succeeded– and now discover themselves progressively at danger.

In May, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, in addition to city lawyers of Los Angeles, San Francisco, and San Diego, took legal action against the business, arguing that their motorists were misclassified as independent specialists when they need to be staff members under the state’s AB5 law that entered into result on January 1st. Becerra just recently submitted a movement for an initial injunction that …