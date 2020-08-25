California ‘Karen’ Is Physically Dragged Out Of Grocery Store After Refusing To Wear A Mask, Fighting With Customers

Over the previous couple of weeks, various “Karen” videos have actually been going viral on social networks. These videos reveal middle-aged white ladies, who have actually jointly been nicknamed “Karens,” entering numerous kinds of untidy public run-ins.

Now, yet another “Karen” video is making the rounds online, and this one reveals a female being physically dragged out of a supermarket in Long Beach, California … merely since she declined to wear a mask.

“Karen” Dragged Out Of Store For Not Wearing Mask

When the video opens, the battle in between “Karen” and her fellow customers is currently in complete swing. A taller female can be seen attempting to get onto “Karen,” who seems attempting to get her bag back from another male client. As “Karen” asks the male to offer her back her secrets, the other female handles to get hold of her arm and instantly begins attempting to drag her out of the store.

“Karen” attempts to withstand being thrown away of the store, however given that the other female is larger and more powerful than, she never ever actually had a possibility. Within seconds, the taller female has “Karen” out of the store, informing her to “stay out!”

Mask Debate Rages On

This comes as the dispute over masks continues to rave all over the United States, with it …