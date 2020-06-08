California Highway Patrol officers shoot, kill man in Oakland; investigation underway

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the feminine passenger was taken to a hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

The Oakland Police Department didn’t immediately release the names or other information about individuals who were shot. No information on the shooting were released.

The Oakland police said California Highway Patrol officers were conducting a criminal investigation once the shooting occurred.

The Oakland Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division, the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office and the California Highway Patrol Critical Incident Investigations Team are conducting independent investigations, authorities said.

The shooting comes amid nationwide protests against police sparked by the death of George Floyd while in the custody of a white Minneapolis police officer late last month. While lots of the protests have now been peaceful, some have descended into violence.

Floyd’s death has ignited calls across the U.S. to reform police departments, which activists maintain are entrenched in racial discrimination and police brutality.

The Associated Press contributed for this report.