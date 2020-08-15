California heat wave forecast to rival deadly July 2006 event

The heat wave that began Friday in California might rival the deadly seven-day heat event of July 2006, the National Weather Service stated.

The valleys, mountains and deserts of Southern California are most likely to see daytime and nighttime temperature levels difficulty records through a minimum of Thursday, and humidity will make conditions feel 2 to 5 degrees warmer throughout the day.

Extended outlooks prepared by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration prefer above-normal temperature levels continuing well beyond Thursday.

The excessive heat is the outcome of a big, strong high-pressure system focused over Arizona, which is keeping the Southwestern U.S. hot almost everywhere except within a few miles of the coast.

High pressure over southwestern California on Tuesday will reach a strength that takes place just about when every ten years, stated Eric Boldt, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service inOxnard This dome of high-pressure air obstructs storm systems and produces the structure heat over the Southwest.

It was throughout the deadly 2006 heat wave that Los Angeles County taped its all-time greatest temperature level: 119 degrees in Woodland Hills on July 22.

The Times reported that coroners in Los Angeles, San Bernardino and Kern counties linked about 130 deaths to the heat, with medical diagnoses consisting of hyperthermia and heatstroke. But state scientists later on approximated that the toll in those counties was most likely in the series of 350 to 450.

This time around, California plunges into …