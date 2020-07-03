California governor shuts down wineries in 19 counties but keeps his OWN tasting room in Napa open

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday ordered 19 counties to shut down their vineyards and wineries due to the rise in the amount of cases of COVID-19, but his own in the relatively unscathed Napa Valley remains open.

The governor issued an executive order on Wednesday requiring establishments cease indoor operations.

These include restaurants, wineries and tasting rooms, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos, museums, cardrooms and bars.

The order is a three-day decree that enables these businesses time for you to move their operations outdoors, where there is certainly believed to be less risk of spreading the virus.

California Governor Gavin Newsom (seen above in Los Angeles on Friday) issued an executive order on Wednesday closing down wineries and tasting rooms in 19 counties in the southern and central parts of hawaii where you will find surges in COVID-19 cases

But the order didn’t apply to Napa County, home to PlumpJack Estate Winery, which is co-owned by the governor

PlumpJack Winery is found in the Oakville area of Napa Valley, part of California’s world-famous wine country

The governor ordered businesses in 19 counties to shut down for three days while they make preparations to move their operations outdoors

The 19 counties that were named in the executive order are located mostly in Southern and Central California.

But Napa County, that is home to California’s world-famous wine country, has up to now reported just 343 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Napa County was exempt from the governor’s order on Wednesday.

It is also home to PlumpJack Estate Winery in the Oakville area of Napa.

PlumpJack Estate Winery’s internet site indicates a wine tasting is scheduled for July 7 – this coming Tuesday.

Newsom, a multimillionaire, is among the wealthiest governors in America.

His wealth comes from holdings in the hospitality industry, including wineries, vineyards, bars, restaurants, cafes, and hotels in the San Francisco Bay Area, .

Newsom and his wife reported a lot more than $1.2million in income during his final year as the state’s lieutenant governor, the majority of it from outside business interests.

Newsom’s 2018 reunite showed not quite $394,000 in wages, of which about $151,000 was his state salary.

Newsom, a multimillionaire, is thought to be one of many nation’s wealthiest governors. His portfolio of assets includes the Balboa Cafe in San Francisco

The governor’s holdings have the White Rabbit, a bar located in the Cow Hollow section of San Francisco

His wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, is just a filmmaker and actress with her own outside income, although couple filed jointly.

Their $1.2million in total income was paid off to about $973,000 in taxable income through various business and other deductions, including $25,683 in unspecified charitable contributions and declaring his four small children as dependents.

In 1992, Newsom and composer Gordon Getty, a descendant of the late oil baron J. Paul Getty, opened a wine shop in San Francisco called PlumpJack Wines.

The business then expanded following the two men acquired a 42-acre vineyard in the Napa Valley.

Newsom’s company has since expanded even further in the hospitality industry, amassing millions of dollars worth in assets.

According to its website, The PlumpJack Group owns and operates Balboa Cafe in San Francisco, a ski lift and lodge in Squaw Valley, several bars in the San Francisco Bay Area, and other properties.

Tax filings from 2018 show that Newsom and his wife own stock in PlumpJack Group.

The couple earned a combined salary of nearly $600,000 in 2018, in accordance with Fox 26 TV.

Shortly after Newsom was elected governor in November 2018, that he moved to put his ownership interest in PlumpJack Group into a blind trust.

Newsom also holds a stake in The Getaway, a boutique hotel located in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California

Newsom transferred title and get a handle on of the firms to a family group friend, Shyla Hendrickson, an attorney and certified public accountant who decided to serve as a trustee.

Under the terms of the blind trust, Hendrickson has total authority over the assets, including the capacity to sell off Newsom’s stake without consulting him, based on the Los Angeles Times.

By law, Hendrickson isn’t allowed to speak with Newsom about business considerations.

Newsom’s sister, Hilary Newsom Callan, is president of PlumpJack Group, an arrangement that’s legal under state law.

The governor is permitted to keep up his ownership stake in the company. He is also permitted to sign in to law bills that benefit him financially as long as all residents of the state derive the same benefit.

California enters July 4th week-end with many beaches closed as governor urges residents to wear masks and prevent gatherings

Newsom urged Californians on Thursday to turn with their ‘better angels’ and use common sense by wearing masks and skipping traditional gatherings with relatives and buddies during the holiday weekend – a message echoed by local officials who previously sparred with the governor over his virus orders.

Infections and hospitalizations are rising rapidly in many parts of California and at a news conference Newsom was pressed repeatedly on whether the state is being aggressive enough in enforcing his health mandates, especially an order to wear masks that was put in place two weeks ago.

Newsom previously noted he has established teams of state regulators to target companies that don’t enforce the mask rule or follow other requirements for social distancing and hygiene.

Surfers walk from the water along a closed and empty Venice beach on Friday

State authorities also sent letters Thursday to every employer – about 350,000 companies – warning that failure to implement the face coverings order could result in fines and potential criminal prosecution.

But the governor acknowledged authorities can just only do so much when it comes to the behavior of an individual outside business settings.

‘We’re maybe not going into everyone’s backyard and enforcing,’ he said.

‘We’re just encouraging people to be safe, to be thoughtful about themselves and others.’

Dr. Mark Ghaly, the state’s top health official, called the break weekend a ‘big deal’ for efforts to support the virus and urged visitors to behave differently than they did on Memorial Day weekend, when many gathered socially.

Authorities say that behavior helped spur the latest surge of cases.

‘This is still another time for Californians to cover attention to what happened throughout the last month and make a different set of decisions now,’ he said.

Across the state, local officials largely parroted the governor’s words about the need for personal responsibility. But additionally they took action.

Along the coast, many beaches and parks were closed or access was restricted.

Fireworks shows were canceled up and down the state.

In West Hollywood, Santa Monica and Monterey, officials announced they certainly were ready to fine people who don’t wear masks.

People crowd Pacific Beach in San Diego prior to the Fourth of July holiday on Friday

Coco Cocozzella, who wore a black face covering while outside in Sacramento, said masks are ‘kind of a pain’ but she doesn’t mind the state mandating she wear one.

At home, she said, she keeps hers on a hook with her keys to keep in mind to go when she goes out.

She said fines really are a step too much but individuals who don’t wear a mask should be ‘stopped and warned.’

‘You should get yourself a little scared,’ she said.

California was on an excellent trajectory having its virus efforts until mid-June.

As infections rose markedly, Newsom took action this week.

Los Angeles and 18 other counties most abundant in troubling virus increases were forced to shutter bars, forbid inside restaurant dining and close movie theaters, among other things.

More than 2,200 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday in Los Angeles County.

In addition, nearly 1,900 individuals were hospitalized – the largest number since early May – and 28 per cent of these are in intensive care, the county reported.

‘Unfortunately, we continue to see negative trends in the information and we urgently need certainly to make a change in the trajectory,’ Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said.

‘We must ensure we are maybe not unnecessarily hanging out outside with others and use this opportunity as a countywide reset. We need everyone’s help.’

San Diego, the state’s second-largest county, previously wasn’t one of the 19 counties – including virtually all of Southern California – which are on hawaii watch list.

But local authorities said Thursday the state had notified them that San Diego County would join the list Friday carrying out a series of outbreaks this week.

In neighboring Orange County, where officials had fought Newsom’s order to close down beaches and the health officer resigned as a result of harassment that followed her order to wear face coverings, Supervisor Michelle Steel and Sheriff Don Barnes advised visitors to wear masks.

The sheriff said his deputies will urge voluntary compliance rather than use aggressive enforcement.

Meanwhile, in Santa Clara County in the San Francisco Bay Area, Public Health Officer Sara Cody announced hair and nail salons, gyms as well as other businesses could open by July 13, even as the county followed state orders to close bars as well as other establishments because its cases are rising.

Cody was the architect of the stay-at-home order in the Bay Area that preceded Newsom’s statewide order by a few days in March.

Cody criticized Newsom’s rapid reopening of the economy in early June.

But she now says that despite increases in cases and hospitalizations in her county, she felt comfortable setting a date to reopen additional businesses.

The new order is approximately ‘acknowledging that people have been sheltering in place for a really long time’ and need ‘something sustainable because we will be as of this for a while,’ she said.

Newsom also announced a new public awareness campaign with billboards, TV and radio advertisements and social networking posts urging Californians to wear face coverings and reminding them of the risk of the herpes virus.

One ad shows a person breathing on a ventilator with a mask that reads: ‘Even without symptoms, you are able to spread COVID-19. And people can die. People like your mom.’

‘If you think this hasn’t or wont impact you since it hasn’t impacted you, I really hope to disabuse you of the,’ Newsom said all through his news conference.

The adverts are starting in English and Spanish and will in the course of time run in seven languages.

The effort also incorporates social media advertisements and will focus specifically on Black and Latino communities, which are increasingly being disproportionately influenced by the virus.

The new campaign is funded in part by Silicon Valley groups and philanthropists, including Tom Steyer, a former Democratic presidential candidate and head of Newsom’s Task Force on Business and Jobs Recovery.