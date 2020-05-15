California governor lays out deep budget cuts to close $54 billion deficit

Only a couple of months after introducing a $5.6 billion budget excess, Newsom and also state legislators are currently emulating a $543 billion deficit that they need to close prior to the following begins on July 1.

“It’s not just the state of California and its governor that is making an announcement along these lines. It’s governors all across this country,” Newsom claimed. “Federal government, we need you. These cuts can be negated. They can be dismissed with your support.”

Local and also state federal governments currently got $150 billion in government financing consisted of in the $2 trillion coronavirus costs Congress come on lateMarch But that cash can be made use of just for costs sustained to deal with the pandemic, except various other budget voids.