California Governor Gavin Newsom orders movie theaters, indoor restaurants to close

California Governor Gavin Newsom has ordered all bars, indoor restaurant operations and movie theaters to power down immediately generally in most parts of hawaii as coronavirus cases carry on spike.

Newsom announced the revised stay-at-home order on Wednesday, nearly three weeks after California began lifting restrictions to reopen its economy.

It comes because the number of COVID-19 cases rose nearly 50 per cent throughout the last two weeks, with a 43 per cent escalation in hospitalizations.

As of Monday, there have been 222,917 confirmed cases of in the state and 5,980 deaths, according to state public health department.

The shutdown applies to 19 counties where not exactly three-quarters of the state’s roughly 40 million populace lives – including Los Angeles County.

Under the newest measures, restaurants are permitted to carry on with outdoor dining service but must shut down indoor operations.

It also applies to other indoor business operations including museums, entertainment centers, movie theaters, zoos, and cardrooms.

Newsom had closed bars in seven counties on Sunday but Wednesday’s order extends throughout the state.

‘The main point here is the spread of this virus continues for a price that is specially concerning,’ Newsom said in a press conference.

The order may be the latest coronavirus measure imposed in the California in recent weeks and follows Newsom’s statewide order requiring residents to wear masks or protective face coverings in most public areas.

California has joined a tiny but growing list of states that have been forced to roll back reopening plans after cases began to spike again.

Texas and Florida, of among the first states to begin reopening following a three-month lockdown, closed bars for an additional time a week ago after seeing record highs in the amount of infection.

Dr Anthony Fauci, the country’s leading infectious disease expert earlier this week warned that gathering at indoor bars was one of the most dangerous activites Americans could do.

The order came just days in front of what was expected to be described as a busy Fourth of July weekend for the state, sparking fears people would gather in mass for festivities.

Newsom did not order beaches to close, but said parking lots at all beaches in Southern California and the San Francisco Bay area would close to limit crowds.

State parks – which include some beaches – will remain open, but with measures set up to reduce overcrowding.

Newsom said the new business closure order applies to counties which were on the state’s monitoring list due to increasing coronavirus cases for three consecutive days: Contra Costa, Fresno, Glenn, Imperial, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, Merced, Orange, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, San Joaquin, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Solano, Stanislaus, Tulare and Ventura.

But enforcing the new rules will be difficult, Newsom said.

He said seven state agencies with regulatory authority would target non-compliant businesses, such as the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, the Department of Consumer Affairs and the California Highway Patrol.

COVID-19 cases throughout the US increased by 46 percent in the week ending June 28, compared to the last seven days, with the majority of rises occurring in the West and South of the country

And that he suggested that state officials would first try to convince non-compliant businesses to cooperate as opposed to penalizing them.

‘It’s more education. I’m maybe not coming out with a fist. We want maybe not come out by having an open heart, recognizing the magnitude of some of these modifications,’ Newsom said.

Many local California governments have delayed reopening or have imposed extra restrictions as cases rose.

Officials in Los Angeles County closed beaches for the Fourth of July weekend before Newsom announced his restrictions and Fresno County in the state’s Central Valley agricultural heartland had already ordered all bars to close.