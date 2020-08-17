California governor demands investigation after rolling blackouts

“These blackouts, which occurred without warning or enough time for preparation, are unacceptable and unbefitting of the nation’s largest and most innovative state,” Gov Gavin Newsom composed in a letter to CAISO, the California Public Utilities Commission and theCalifornia Energy Commission
Newsom stated he learnt about the blackouts simply “moments” prior to they began. Operators of electrical grids were “caught flat footed, unable to avert disruptive blackouts and to adequately warn the public.”
“Collectively, energy regulators failed to anticipate this event and to take necessary actions to ensure reliable power to Californians,” Newsom composed. “This cannot stand.”
The emergency situation step maximizes energy by enabling energies to utilize backup energy sources to ease …