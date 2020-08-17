California governor demands investigation after rolling blackouts

Energy scarcities resulted in California Independent System Operator (CAISO) providing a Stage 3 emergency for the very first time in twenty years on Friday andSaturday Heavy pressure on the power grid indicated that clients were asked to save as much energy as possible and some underwent turning power blackouts.

“These blackouts, which occurred without warning or enough time for preparation, are unacceptable and unbefitting of the nation’s largest and most innovative state,” Gov Gavin Newsom composed in a letter to CAISO, the California Public Utilities Commission and theCalifornia Energy Commission

Newsom stated he learnt about the blackouts simply “moments” prior to they began. Operators of electrical grids were “caught flat footed, unable to avert disruptive blackouts and to adequately warn the public.”

“Collectively, energy regulators failed to anticipate this event and to take necessary actions to ensure reliable power to Californians,” Newsom composed. “This cannot stand.”

When CAISO released Saturday’s Stage 3 emergency situation, it cited the loss of a 470 megawatt power plant and a loss of almost 1,000 megawatts from wind power.
California and other states were under an extreme heat warning over the weekend, and Newsom on Monday stated a state of emergency situation, mentioning “widespread temperatures well in excess of 100 degrees throughout the state.” The heat is forecast to continue for days.

The emergency situation step maximizes energy by enabling energies to utilize backup energy sources to ease

