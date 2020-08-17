California governor demands investigation after rolling blackouts

Energy scarcities resulted in California Independent System Operator (CAISO) providing a Stage 3 emergency for the very first time in twenty years on Friday andSaturday Heavy pressure on the power grid indicated that clients were asked to save as much energy as possible and some underwent turning power blackouts.

“These blackouts, which occurred without warning or enough time for preparation, are unacceptable and unbefitting of the nation’s largest and most innovative state,” Gov Gavin Newsom composed in a letter to CAISO, the California Public Utilities Commission and theCalifornia Energy Commission

Newsom stated he learnt about the blackouts simply “moments” prior to they began. Operators of electrical grids were “caught flat footed, unable to avert disruptive blackouts and to adequately warn the public.”

“Collectively, energy regulators failed to anticipate this event and to take necessary actions to ensure reliable power to Californians,” Newsom composed. “This cannot stand.”

