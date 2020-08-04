California governor condemns vandalism at Armenian school in San Francisco – Panorama

California Governor Gavin Newsom condemned the vandalism at the Krouzian-Zekarian Vasbouragan Armenian school and the nearby recreation center in San Francisco, Asbarez reported.

“This is sickening. These acts of hatred have no place in California,” the Governor said in a Twitter post.

California Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis said “the attack against the KZV Armenian School in San Francisco was a hate crime, fueled by recent Azerbaijani aggression against Armenia.”

“We must all stand with the Armenian community to denounce these attacks, and hold to account those responsible,” she included.

On July 24, vandals spray painted unrefined and racist pro-Azerbaijani graffiti on the outside walls of the complex.