California Gov. Newsom orders bars to close, restaurants to halt indoor dining in LA, other counties

Businesses can carry on to operate if they can move operations outdoors.

“This doesn’t mean restaurants are shut down,” Newsom said at a briefing. “It means that we’re trying to take the activities, as many activities as we can — these mixed activities, these concentrated activities — and move them outdoors, which is a way of mitigating the spread of this virus.”

The set of affected counties ran along the state, including Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, Santa Barabara, and Contra Costa.

Newsom’s announcement came as the state reported its highest daily COVID-19 count Monday with 8,000 infections and multiple days with new highs. Hospitalizations related to herpes have soared over the past a couple of weeks to 51 percent, he said Wednesday.

Statewide, over 232,600 cases have now been reported, in addition to over 6,000 deaths, according to the state Department of Public Health.

The uptick has prompted public-health officials to reimpose safety protocols ahead of the busy July 4th weekend.

Beaches in Los Angeles County, alongside piers and bicycle paths, will close beginning Friday through Monday in an attempt to prevent a repeat of Memorial Day week-end when large crowds gathered in close proximity and ignore safety precautions.

All parking facilities at state beaches in Southern California and the Bay Area will also be closed for the upcoming week-end. The closures reverse the reopening process that began weeks ago after months of unprecedented lockdowns.

In his announcement, Newsom pleaded with Californians to wear masks and practice social distancing.

“Wearing a face covering is a sign of toughness,” that he said. “It’s a sign of resolve. It’s a sign of someone who gives a da–.”