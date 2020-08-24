California fires torch more land than 5 New York Cities. Now bad weather could ignite more blazes

Lightning was responsible for about 585 fires in the past week, Cal Fire spokesman Steve Kaufmann said this weekend.

By Monday morning, more than 1.1 million acres had been scorched since August 15. That’s more than five times the size of New York City. That’s like the entire state of Rhode Island getting set ablaze.

Now, “thunderstorms that produce very little rain but contain lightning will likely trigger new fires,” CNN meteorologist Dave Hennen said Monday.

More than 10 million people in the West are under red-flag warnings Monday — meaning “warm temperatures, very low humidities, and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger ,” the National Weather Service said.

And that’s treacherous news for fire crews. More than 14,000 firefighters have been battling the flames, including some on 24-hour shifts. Every resource at the state’s disposal is being used, Gov. Gavin newsom said at a press conference. But there are just too many fires and not enough resources to prevent more homes from being torched, Cal Fire officials have said. More than 1,200 structures have been destroyed, including at least 871 by the LNU Complex fire. At least four people have been killed. And without the help of hundreds of inmate firefighters who were released early due to the Covid-19 pandemic, those on the front lines are racing against time and exhaustion to save homes and lives. 2 fires make history as they keep burning The LNU Lightning Complex…

