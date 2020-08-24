California fires: 250,000 under evacuation orders amid three Bay Area blazes – live | US news

13:51
Northern California health authorities are informing citizens to remain within, to secure themselves from the bad air quality brought on by the wildfire smoke. But for numerous, that’s not an alternative.
A susceptible, vital manpower – the more than 381,000 farming employees in California – currently disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus pandemic keeps working as others leave and nestle.
These low-wage, mostly Latinx workers do not have the alternative of paid time off, danger pay or ill days – for them, keeping America fed ways keeping their households fed. On days of heavy smoke, they’re required to select in between their health and their income.
Workers rights supporters informed me that state policies need business to supply employees with face masks when the air quality reaches the unhealthiest level. But with the numerous levels of specialists and subcontractors within the market – a business might have a various business in charge of employing the fieldworkers and another business in charge of managing the fieldworkers – what’s on paper as a business required does not constantly wind up in …