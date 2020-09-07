California declares state of emergency as it battles multiple wildfires

The state of emergency applies to Fresno, Madera and Mariposa counties where the Creek Fire is burning and San Bernardino and San Diego counties where the El Dorado Fire and Valley Fire, respectively, are raging, a statement from the state’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) said Sunday night.

Tens of thousands of acres have been burned by the three fires, which have also destroyed homes and caused thousands of residents to evacuate, according to the Cal OES statement.

Dangerous flames fueled by high temperatures and dry conditions resulted in a massive airlift operation that rescued dozens of people on Saturday night. They had been celebrating the holiday weekend in Mammoth Pool Reservoir when a wall of flames from the Creek Fire closed roads in Maderas County, trapping them.

More than 200 people were airlifted from the campsite by a Chinook and Blackhawk Helicopter, Cpl. David Hall of the California National Guard said during a news conference Sunday. The rescue operation began late Saturday and was completed around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, he said. Rescue crews decided to load as many people on board as possible on the second run to the campsite as weather conditions deteriorated. “On that second round — when it was more important to get everybody out — it was important that they brought everybody on, secured what they could and then everybody else ended up taking a seat on the floor,” he said. “We do not like to operate this way but because of the…

