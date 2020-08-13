California court rules Amazon is liable for injuries from defective products By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: An Amazon employee provides bundles



By Lisa Baertlein

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -Amazon com (NASDAQ:-RRB- can be held liable like other standard merchants for injuries from defective products offered through its vast e-commerce market, a California state appeals court ruled on Thursday.

The choice reversed a San Diego Superior Court judgment that the world’s greatest online seller was protected from liability since it served as a provider, which is exempt to California item liability law.

In addition to offering its own stock, Amazon enables third-party suppliers to list products for sale on its site. Such suppliers might save their products in Amazon’s storage facilities or deliver them straight to consumers.

The appeals court discovered that Amazon played an essential function in every action of complainant Angela Bolger’s purchase of a replacement laptop computer battery from Amazon third-party seller Lenoge Technology HK Ltd, which was running under the fictitious name “E-Life.” Bolger declared that the battery burst into flames while she stabilized the laptop computer on her thighs, leading to serious burns to her arms, legs and feet.

“Whatever term we utilize to explain Amazon’s function, be it ‘seller,’ ‘supplier,’ or simply ‘facilitator,’ it …