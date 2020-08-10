California Cops Under Fire For Pulling Guns On Black Teens Who Were Victims In Attack (Video)

This is not a great search for LA County deputies.

The department is getting heat for a viral video that reveals a group of officers reacting to numerous 911 calls by pointing guns at 3 Black teens who were in fact the victims in the circumstance!

As you can see in the recording (listed below), a handful of deputies come to the scene in Santa Clarita, CA as numerous others are currently pointing weapons– consisting of an attack rifle (!!!)– at the teens, who have their hands up and were seen totally working together.

As the officers cuff among the teens, a group of civilians can be heard loudly describing to cops that the supposed suspects not did anything incorrect. However, the deputies do not bat an eye and continue to apprehend the teens.

See everything play out on your own:

Santa Clarita, California: Three black teens were being assaulted by a homeless male and witnesseses called for aid. When cops arrived they pointed their guns, and jailed the kids who required their aid. Terrifying them. On brand name. Exhausting …pic.twitter.com/R3dXb6DOtC — Rex Chapman???????? (@RexChapman) August 10, 2020

It’s exceptionally difficult to view, thinking about the teens were the ones who required security.

Tammi Collins, the mom of among the …