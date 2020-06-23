California Cop Allegedly Finds A Tampon In His Starbucks Frappuccino!

An LAPD officer wanted greater than a refund when he allegedly found a tampon going swimming in his Starbucks Frappuccino.

According to FOX 11, the off-duty cop purchased the beverage at a Starbucks inside a Target in Diamond Bar, CA with his police credit union debit card. Halfway through drinking his tasty treat, he claims he discovered a feminine hygiene product inside he most definitely didn’t order. See the disgusting pic (below):

BREAKING: Sources tell me an off duty LAPD officer allegedly found a tampon halfway thru his Frappuccino at a Starbucks in Diamond Bar on Friday. I’m told that he used his police credit union debit card. Sheriff’s Dept. confirms they took a written report & they’re now investigating. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/HdLTreNuur — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) June 23, 2020

The officer stormed back into the store to confront the staff before filing a report. The LA County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating it as a possible food tampering incident, with deputies pulling surveillance footage.

The LA Police Protective League said of the incident:

“This disgusting assault on a police officer was carried out by someone with hatred in their heart and who lacks human decency. We hope they are publicly exposed, fired, arrested, and prosecuted for their cowardly and repugnant actions.”

This story needless to say comes on the heels of police higher-ups in the NYPD being accused of creating up that story about their milkshakes being poisoned at Shake Shack…

The allegedly tainted beverage also comes weekly after Starbucks got backlash for prohibiting its employees from showing support for the Black Lives Matter movement at the office — a rule the coffee titan quickly reversed after it absolutely was subtly called out by its former “brand ambassador,” Ariana Grande.

As fans may know, the Sweetener songstress unfollowed the brand on Instagram a day after posting on her behalf Instagram Story a photo of an iced drink she got from Nimbus Coffee, a wizard-themed coffee shop in Los Angeles.

The pop star’s distancing was likely a subtle reaction to Starbucks’ policy that baristas could not wear Black Lives Matter clothing or accessories while on the clock. Although the organization had supported the movement publicly, an interior memo published earlier this month by BuzzFeed News showed that Starbucks cited its dress code policy of maybe not allowing workers to “wear buttons or pins that advocate a political, religious or personal issue.”

After facing backlash online, the chain walked back the policy, revealing employees were now permitted to “wear Black Lives Matter t-shirts, pins and name tags.” The brand wrote on Twitter:

“Black Lives Matter. We continue steadily to listen to our partners (employees) and communities and their desire to mean justice together. The Starbucks Black Partner Network co-designed t-shirts with this specific graphic that may soon be sent to 250,000+ store partners… In response to this historic time, our store partners may also show support for the Black Lives Matter movement with their own t-shirts, pins and name tags.”

